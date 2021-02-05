Doctors Coin Trading Up 2% This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $152.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 204.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

