Dogecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.69 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $5.91 billion and $5.69 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00402227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,247,988,881 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

