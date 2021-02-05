Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Shares of DG stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.