Dollars Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Dollars has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,083.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dollars has traded down 61.8% against the dollar. One Dollars token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00157273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00239341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043704 BTC.

About Dollars

Dollars’ total supply is 4,812,804 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.