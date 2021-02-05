Dollars (USDX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,498.00

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Dollars has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,498.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollars token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dollars has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00167900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00077142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00227889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,812,801 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

