Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Domtar worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Domtar by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the third quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 96.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

