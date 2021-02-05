Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 13,077 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,122,006.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EW stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. 1,940,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

