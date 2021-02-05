Donald R. Hayward Sells 3,893 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 115,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.63 million, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clearfield by 253.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

