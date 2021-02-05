Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

