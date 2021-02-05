Donut (DONUT) Price Down 75.8% Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $171,981.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00170932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00066956 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00230685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

