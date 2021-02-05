Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.00

Shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 70.87 ($0.93), with a volume of 682947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.75 ($0.86).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.01.

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

