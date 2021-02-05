DPRating Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,464.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, DPRating has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $504,237.47 and $39,464.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01196823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.57 or 0.06167149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

