Dragon Coins Price Up 15% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $383.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020885 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

