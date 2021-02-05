Dragonchain Price Hits $0.0799 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $29.59 million and approximately $466,218.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 73.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,194,954 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

