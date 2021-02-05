Dragoneer Growth Opportunities (NYSE:DGNR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 1,328,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 736,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

