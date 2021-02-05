DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.72 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $874,370.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,493.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.01152540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00488918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

