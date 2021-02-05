DREP (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $22.71 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01292081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.60 or 0.06706032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.