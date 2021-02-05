Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

FLT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,307. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$368.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

