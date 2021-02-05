Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) PT Raised to $2.00

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.30 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,551,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

