Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

