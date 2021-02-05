DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $801,543.32 and $3,248.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.