Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 81,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 15,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67.

About Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

