Dune Network (DUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $7,153.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00165718 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00064044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00227359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 454,236,815 coins and its circulating supply is 356,633,581 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

