Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $289.95

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.95 and traded as high as $293.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) shares last traded at $288.50, with a volume of 94,130 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

