Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.24. 179,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 50,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

