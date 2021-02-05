Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

Shares of CCOI opened at $60.62 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

