Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

OTCMKTS:NGACU opened at $11.00 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.