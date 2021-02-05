Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.
OTCMKTS:NGACU opened at $11.00 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65.
NextGen Acquisition Company Profile
