Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,002 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $514,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,210. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $132.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

