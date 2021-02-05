Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,928 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

