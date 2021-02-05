Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 395 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.58.

NOC stock opened at $301.85 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $374.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

