DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) Shares Gap Up to $83.00

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.00, but opened at $86.20. DWF Group plc (DWF.L) shares last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 7,540 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £272.30 million and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.73.

Get DWF Group plc (DWF.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group plc (DWF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group plc (DWF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.