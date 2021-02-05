DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

