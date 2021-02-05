DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 4,759,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $35.75.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

