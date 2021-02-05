DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

DXC opened at $26.44 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

