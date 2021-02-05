Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.28

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.28 and last traded at $91.28, with a volume of 2054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

