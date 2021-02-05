Dynamic Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Dynamic has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $277,272.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,859.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.21 or 0.04287758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00387323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.59 or 0.01200691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00484736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00396557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00239319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021285 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,278,426 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

