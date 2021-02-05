Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.46. Approximately 3,746,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,725,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.