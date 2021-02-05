Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

NYSE DX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 680,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,713. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $437.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

