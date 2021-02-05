Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jonestrading from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $426.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 216,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 544,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 544,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

