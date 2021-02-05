Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jonestrading from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $426.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 216,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 544,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 544,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
