DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX)

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talanx AG (TLX.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

ETR:TLX opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. Talanx AG has a twelve month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.49. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

