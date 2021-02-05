e-Gulden Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $497.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $3.35 million and $497.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00402747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,764 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,453 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

