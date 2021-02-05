Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 11.5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shot up 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.59. 117,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 80,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The firm has a market cap of $248.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

