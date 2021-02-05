Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.65.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $181.45 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

