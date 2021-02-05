Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 215,091 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PBF Logistics worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $631.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.79.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.