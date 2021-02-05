Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth $31,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.