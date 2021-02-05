Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

