Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 12,160 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 260.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

