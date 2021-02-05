Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 401.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,672,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $186.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $191.98.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.