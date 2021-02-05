Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 137,064 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,064 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

