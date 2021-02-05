Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

